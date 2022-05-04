Metro Atlanta residents warned about resurfaced telephone scam

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A phone scam has resurfaced in the metro Atlanta area and law enforcement is warning residents.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office , callers are posing as deputies or other employees of their agency to try to scam people out of their money.

Callers claim the victim has a warrant out for their arrest and urge them to pay a fee — usually through a prepaid money card.

The sheriff’s office warns individuals to not engage with the caller, hang up and notify the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office by calling 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282.