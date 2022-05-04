Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta residents warned about resurfaced telephone scam

Gené Hunter

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A phone scam has resurfaced in the metro Atlanta area and law enforcement is warning residents.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, callers are posing as deputies or other employees of their agency to try to scam people out of their money.

Callers claim the victim has a warrant out for their arrest and urge them to pay a fee — usually through a prepaid money card.

The sheriff’s office warns individuals to not engage with the caller, hang up and notify the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office by calling 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282.

