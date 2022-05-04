Quavo donates $150K to local Atlanta organization that helps single mothers

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Quavo is making headlines again for his latest act of service.

On behalf of his Quavo Cares Foundation, the rapper recently made a $150,000 donation to a local non profit organization, The Tender Foundation.

The nonprofit organization supports single mothers in Atlanta and works to provide a safe and compassionate space for single mothers living on the margins in Atlanta.

In an Instagram post, the rapper wrote, “Giving Back Feels Better Than Receiving!” “150k To The #tenderfoundation To Help All Single Moms Across Atlanta Ga. HUNCHO DAY X LEGENDS. We Did It Kids!”

The organization uses funds to provide financial assistance toward rent, utilities and childcare expenses, grocery store gift cards, diapers, wipes and baby formula.