Jack Harlow hosting meet and greet in Atlanta next week to promote upcoming album

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Rapper Jack Harlow will be celebrating the release of his upcoming album, ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You,’ in Atlanta on May 11.

The rapper will be at the DTLR store in the Camp Creek area starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets are currently available online and will be available for purchase in person beginning May 6.

Attendees will receive a physical copy of the album with their ticket purchase upon arrival to the store and will have the chance to have it autographed by Harlow.

The DTLR store is located at 3614 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA.