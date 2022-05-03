Food and drink events happening in Atlanta this week

Axel Schmidt/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) More food and drink events are making their way to the city this month.

Here are some events happening in and around Atlanta this week:

Enjoy a “May the Fourth Be With You” celebration at Hampton + Hudson with trivia and a themed menu including a Frozen Stormtrooper drink. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Star Wars costumes to win prizes.

May 4, 8 p.m.

299 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

Enzo is the newest Italian restaurant to open this summer in the Fayetteville area. The restaurant will host a preview dinner at Blue Eyed Daisy Bakeshop and will feature menu items like prosciutto and melon, beet carpaccio, rack of lamb and roasted salmon.

May 4, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

9065 Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills

Come with an empty stomach and fill up on tacos and taste 10 different kinds of margaritas from 20 local vendors at the Atlanta Margarita and Taco Festival.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, including an optional $75 tequila tasting experience.

May 5, 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Grant Park, 90 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta

Celebrate and elevate women in the Atlanta local food community at the Lady Locavores event with food, drink, an auction and a DJ dance party.

May 6, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wild Heaven West End Brewery, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta.