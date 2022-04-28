Canadian coffee chain to open stores across Atlanta

Image: Tim Hortons Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s coffee market is expanding as the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons prepares to make its way into the city.

The international coffee and bakery franchise plans to open 15 locations throughout the city over the next five years, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The chain is known for its breakfast and beverage menu items like its bacon bagel breakfast sandwich, omelette bites, specialty teas, caramel macchiato and more.

Specific locations and opening dates have not been announced yet.