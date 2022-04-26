Cobb County to host multiple recycling events, free of charge

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Cobb County is gearing up to host two free recycling events at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 30.

The events will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and is hosted by local organization, Keep Cobb Beautiful.

One recycling event is Medication Take Back Day to dispose of creams, prescriptions and other medications. The second event is the Community Recycling Event where residents can shred important documents and recycle plastics.

The civic center is located at 548 S.Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.