The Atlanta Hawks' Jr. Hawks Summer Camps to return this summer

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Hawks’ youth summer basketball program is set to return to the metro area this summer.

The organization announced Tuesday that their Jr. Hawks Summer Camps will begin Monday, June 6 for boys and girls ages 8-15.

This will be the first in-person basketball camp hosted by the organization since 2019.

“Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by Adidas is an impactful community program, which provides us the opportunity to meaningfully connect with hundreds of the next generation of Hawks fans through the game of basketball,” Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babu said in a statement.

Attendees will receive professional training from various Hawks development coaches across five different sites in the city, with one week being dedicated to female participants.

The location and dates of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camp presented by adidas include:

• June 6-9 Norcross High School

• June 13-16 North Atlanta High School

• June 20-23 Mays High School

• July 11-14 Northside Youth Organization, Atlanta*

• July 18-21 Kell High School

Weekly camps will take place daily on Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.