Fulton County launches new app that connects residents to non-emergency services

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Fulton County launched a new app to connect residents with community and human services.
The Fulton Cares App will connect individuals with non-emergency departments with the click of a button. The app will allow residents to have access to the following departments:
- Arts and Culture
- Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities
- Community Development, Environmental Health
- Fulton County Board of Health
- Fulton County Library System
- HIV Services
- Senior Services
“This platform connects residents to services from Fulton County departments and community partners and includes a robust chatbot figure that allows users to ask questions and get real-time answers,” Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton County Chief Operating Officer for Health, Human Services and Public Works said in a press release.
The app is available in the Apple Store for iPhone users and on Google Play for Android users.
Comments / 0