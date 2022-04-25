Atlanta, GA

Fulton County launches new app that connects residents to non-emergency services

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSmCF_0fJr5CTm00
Image: Apple App Store

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Fulton County launched a new app to connect residents with community and human services.

The Fulton Cares App will connect individuals with non-emergency departments with the click of a button. The app will allow residents to have access to the following departments:

  • Arts and Culture
  • Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities
  • Community Development, Environmental Health
  • Fulton County Board of Health
  • Fulton County Library System
  • HIV Services
  • Senior Services

“This platform connects residents to services from Fulton County departments and community partners and includes a robust chatbot figure that allows users to ask questions and get real-time answers,” Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton County Chief Operating Officer for Health, Human Services and Public Works said in a press release.

The app is available in the Apple Store for iPhone users and on Google Play for Android users.

