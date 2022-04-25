Fulton County launches new app that connects residents to non-emergency services

Image: Apple App Store

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Fulton County launched a new app to connect residents with community and human services.

The Fulton Cares App will connect individuals with non-emergency departments with the click of a button. The app will allow residents to have access to the following departments:

Arts and Culture

Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

Community Development, Environmental Health

Fulton County Board of Health

Fulton County Library System

HIV Services

Senior Services

“This platform connects residents to services from Fulton County departments and community partners and includes a robust chatbot figure that allows users to ask questions and get real-time answers,” Dr. Pamela Roshell, Fulton County Chief Operating Officer for Health, Human Services and Public Works said in a press release .