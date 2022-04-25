Live jazz to return to MARTA stations in May

Image: MARTA

(ATLANTA, Ga.) MARTA's Artbound program announced the return of its Jazz Mondays in partnership with the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

The sounds of jazz will return to stations throughout the metro area beginning Monday, May 2 at the College Park station.

Performances will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the following dates:

May 2 - College Park: Justice Michael

May 9 - Five Points: Milkah

May 16 - Lindbergh Center: Kemba Cofield

May 23 - Midtown: Brandon Boone

According to the press release, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre will present musical and spoken word performances from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the following dates:

May 12 - West End: The Atlanta Opera Company Players present Mash-Up: Classical Voices Meet Words of Power

May 25 - Five Points: Songs by composer and actor Christian Magby

June 2 - West End: “Fannie”