MARTA announces electric buses in honor of Earth Day, officially rolling next month

Image: MARTA

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In celebration of Earth Day, Atlanta’s transit authority, MARTA launched its first fleet of electric buses.

The company is rolling out three buses Sunday, May 1 to serve Routes 2 and 102, according to a press release .

The routes travel out of the North Avenue station to provide service on the Ponce de Leon Avenue corridor between Midtown and the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

"Electric buses are ideal for routes that travel through dense urban corridors like the 2 and 102 -- leaving no noise or emissions in their wake," MARTA's interim general manager Collie Greenwood said in a statement.

In total, MARTA’s electric fleet consists of 12 buses.