Rich Fury/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta rapper Latto is heading back to the city for the final stop of her Latto 777 tour.

The rapper has headlined a 24-date tour across the U.S. and will be performing at the Tabernacle on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

No openers or guest performances have been announced for the show, but hometown heroes are known to grace the stage in support of upcoming artists.