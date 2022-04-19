MARTA no longer enforcing mask mandate

Image: MARTA

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s public transit system, MARTA, is no longer enforcing the mask mandate for riders and employees.

Masks will no longer be required while riding trains and buses, according an announcement made by the company Tuesday.

The transit authority took to their social media saying, “MARTA will not enforce the mask mandate until further notice. Customers and employees are free to continue wearing masks on the system but masks are not required at this time."

This move comes shortly after many airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson, made wearing masks optional for passengers and employees.