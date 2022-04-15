Fulton County Schools propose increase in pay for all staff members

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new compensation package for Fulton County Schools’ employees was introduced at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

As part of a proposed $52.7 million package, all employees would receive a 3% raise in July.

Teachers, principals and other eligible staff would receive a $2,000 raise and the starting pay for new teachers with a bachelor’s degree would jump from $48,850 this year to $52,316 by next year, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Administrative positions received a recommendation for retention incentives including a $4,000 bonus for deputy superintendents and $3,000 bonus for assistant superintendents.

Head custodians at elementary schools would get a pay bump to bring them up to the same level as those at middle and high schools and staff members who take on additional roles such as coaching would receive an increase in pay.

The board is expected to adopt the recommendations and proposed budget June 7.