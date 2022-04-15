Summer job fair will feature 300+ parks-related positions

David McNew/Getty Images

The Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a summer job fair Saturday, April 16.

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a summer job fair Satuday, April 16.

The department is looking to fill positions in maintenance, recreation, golf, aquatics and summer camp.

All applicants must be 18 years of age or older and must provide a driver’s license and undergo a background check.

Perks include access to local fitness centers, MARTA discounts and discounts to major Atlanta attractions.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the CT Martin Recreation Center located at 3201 M.LK. Jr Dr, SW.