Atlanta schools hiring bus drivers, offering $1K signing bonus

Karen Ducey/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is currently looking to hire bus drivers.

The school district is hosting its first transportation job fair Saturday, April 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will be located at Harper Archer Elementary, located at 3399 Collier Dr. NW.

In addition to bus drivers, the district will also be hiring bus monitors, assistant transportation supervisors and crossing guards.

A competitive wage and state benefits are offered in addition to a $1,000 signing bonus.