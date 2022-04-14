New French-inspired cocktail bar opens in Ponce City Market

Image: Excuse My French Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new cocktail bar serving French libations has opened in Ponce City Market in the space formerly occupied by Likewise.

Excuse My French, is located on the second floor of the building inside Citizen Supply, will serve cocktails, wine and beer and are open Thursday - Sunday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., according to their Instagram account.

Customers can enjoy drinks like the Kir Royale, French 75 and a French martini. In addition to drinks, the menu will soon feature light bar bites, according to What Now Atlanta.