Atlanta councilman partners with HelloFresh to distribute healthy food options to residents

Image: HelloFresh.com

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In an effort to combat food insecurity throughout the metro Atlanta area, Councilman Michael Bond partnered with meal kit company, Hello Fresh, to distribute healthy meals to residents.

Bond along with Fulton County commissioner Rob Pitts have initiated “Meals with Meaning,” a grab-and-go event where residents receive meal kits to prepare healthy, home cooked meals.

Bond and Pitts, hosted an event Wednesday afternoon at Fulton County’s True Light Baptist Church. Kits were served on a first come-first serve basis and families larger than four received extra food.