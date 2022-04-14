Application deadline extended for Atlanta Public Schools' virtual academy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The application deadline for Atlanta Public Schools’ (APS) virtual academy has been extended for an additional week.

Parents have until April 22 to submit applications for Fall 2022 enrollment in the Atlanta Virtual Academy (AVA). The online learning environment is available to students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students will be able to choose from core subjects including English, Social Science, Math, Social Science and elective classes like Health and Personal Fitness, World Language. AP and Honors courses will also be offered to eligible students.

Students will also be able to receive one on one instructional time with full-time and part-time teachers.

The application can be completed online or by appointment at the district’s headquarters located at 130 Trinity Avenue, S.W.