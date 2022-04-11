Popular King Kabob food truck expands to brick-and-mortar restaurant

Image: The King Kabob Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The popular King Kabob food truck is now a permanent staple in the metro Atlanta area.

The food truck is known for putting popular food items on a stick, including chicken and waffles kabob, shrimp and grits kabob and a club sandwich kabob.

Now, owner and chef Chase Davis has opened a brick-and-mortar kitchen, The Kitchen @ The King Kabob in the Decatur area. In addition to popular kabob creations, the menu also features lamb chops and fried ribs.

Davis hosted a soft opening this past weekend and a grand opening for patrons will also take place this month.

The Kitchen @ The King Kabob is located at 2752 E. Ponce de Leon Ave.