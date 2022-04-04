Protesters rally against rising rent prices

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Atlanta over the weekend to demonstrate against rising rent prices.T
he march, organized by housing advocate group Housing Justice League, began at Woodruff Park on Saturday and ended at the Capitol.
Year over year, rent nationwide has increased 17.1% as we head into the spring and summer busy season for the market, according to apartment rental site Apartment List.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, rental rates have increased by 24% nationwide since last February, according to a Rent Report analysis.
Comments / 4