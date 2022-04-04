Protesters rally against rising rent prices

Megan Varner/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Dozens of protesters gathered in downtown Atlanta over the weekend to demonstrate against rising rent prices.T

he march, organized by housing advocate group Housing Justice League , began at Woodruff Park on Saturday and ended at the Capitol.

Year over year, rent nationwide has increased 17.1% as we head into the spring and summer busy season for the market, according to apartment rental site Apartment List.