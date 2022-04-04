Three Atlanta schools receive STEM certification

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Three schools in South Atlanta are officially certified in STEM subjects.

Heritage Academy Elementary School, Humphries Elementary School and South Atlanta High School earned STEM certifications from Cognia, a non-profit organization focused on improving educational opportunities for all learners, according to a press release .



In order to obtain a STEM certification, the schools were assessed in four categories including community, learning culture, experiences and outcomes in addition to interviews with students, staff and parents.

The three schools have joined other STEM-focused schools like Usher-Collier Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School.