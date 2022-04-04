Atlanta, GA

Rosé wine and music festival is making its way to Atlanta this May

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqvE1_0ezBNlkh00
Image: Celebrez en Rosé Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Célébrez en Rosé wine and music festival will take place in Atlanta this spring.

The festival will be a day of music, photo installations, fashion and of course, rosé. Attendees are required to wear chic pink and white summer attire.

Music artists including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Robin Thicke and Rotimi will perform at the festival.

Atlanta is one of four cities the festival will take place, other cities include Houston, D.C. and Chicago.

Ticket types include General Admission, a Rosé Lounge Experience and a VIP Cabana option with prices ranging from $85 up to $5,000.

The event is 21+ and will take place Saturday, May 7 at 12 p.m. at Old Fourth Ward Park.

