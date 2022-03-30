Food and drink events in Atlanta to check out in April

(ATLANTA, Ga.) This April, treat yourself to a day full of food, wine and beer with these upcoming events:
Dessert Wars
Saturday, April 2, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m
Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE
The second annual event makes its return to the city and will be offering sweets from more than 50 local dessert vendors.
Kickoff Wine Dinner
Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.
6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta
Head to Alpharetta for the first of Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar’s monthly five-course wine dinners. Dishes will include salmon carpaccio, mascarpone ravioli and a cowboy-cut rib-eye, each paired with a different wine.
Green Eggs & Kegs 2022
Saturday, April 23, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
The Village, 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
This event will feature drinks from several breweries and distilleries, live music and food from over 20 local restaurants.
Learn to Make the Perfect Charcuterie Board
Sunday, April 24, 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta
This event is in partnership with The Charcuterie Chick and Bellyard Hotel. Attendees will learn the basics behind board assembly and board pairings and get a step-by-step live tutorial.
Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival
Saturday, April 30, 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
Get lost in a world of cheesy sandwiches from pop-ups and food trucks including Char Korean Bar & Grill, Pho Cue and Suga’s Pimento Cheeses.
