Food and drink events in Atlanta to check out in April

(ATLANTA, Ga.) This April, treat yourself to a day full of food, wine and beer with these upcoming events:

Saturday, April 2, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m

Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE

The second annual event makes its return to the city and will be offering sweets from more than 50 local dessert vendors.

Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.

6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Head to Alpharetta for the first of Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar’s monthly five-course wine dinners. Dishes will include salmon carpaccio, mascarpone ravioli and a cowboy-cut rib-eye, each paired with a different wine.

Saturday, April 23, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The Village, 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

This event will feature drinks from several breweries and distilleries, live music and food from over 20 local restaurants.

Sunday, April 24, 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta

This event is in partnership with The Charcuterie Chick and Bellyard Hotel. Attendees will learn the basics behind board assembly and board pairings and get a step-by-step live tutorial.

Saturday, April 30, 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

Get lost in a world of cheesy sandwiches from pop-ups and food trucks including Char Korean Bar & Grill, Pho Cue and Suga’s Pimento Cheeses.