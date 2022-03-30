Atlanta, GA

Food and drink events in Atlanta to check out in April

Gené Hunter

Samantha Trauben/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) This April, treat yourself to a day full of food, wine and beer with these upcoming events:

Dessert Wars

Saturday, April 2, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m

Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE

The second annual event makes its return to the city and will be offering sweets from more than 50 local dessert vendors.

Kickoff Wine Dinner

Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m.

6290 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta

Head to Alpharetta for the first of Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar’s monthly five-course wine dinners. Dishes will include salmon carpaccio, mascarpone ravioli and a cowboy-cut rib-eye, each paired with a different wine.

Green Eggs & Kegs 2022

Saturday, April 23, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The Village, 5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

This event will feature drinks from several breweries and distilleries, live music and food from over 20 local restaurants.

Learn to Make the Perfect Charcuterie Board

Sunday, April 24, 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Bellyard Hotel, 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta

This event is in partnership with The Charcuterie Chick and Bellyard Hotel. Attendees will learn the basics behind board assembly and board pairings and get a step-by-step live tutorial.

Atlanta Grilled Cheese Festival

Saturday, April 30, 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Atlantic Station Pinnacle Lot, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

Get lost in a world of cheesy sandwiches from pop-ups and food trucks including Char Korean Bar & Grill, Pho Cue and Suga’s Pimento Cheeses.

