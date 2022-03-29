Hartsfield-Jackson X-Ray machines to receive a $55M upgrade

Rob Carr/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to give its X-ray screens an advanced upgrade.

The airport hub plans to spend $55 million to replace machines at the main security checkpoint with more advanced scanners to screen carry-on bags, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported .

The airport’s upgraded scanners will help produce higher quality images and reduce congestion in the security lines.

Installation of the new X-ray machines are expected to begin in October and will be completed in phases, each phase is estimated to take up to four months to complete.