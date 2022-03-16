Atlanta Hawks recognize local teachers as part of 'Year of the Teacher' initiative

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Hawks recognized local educators during the 'Year of the Teacher' portion of Monday night’s game and is providing them with tools to succeed in their classroom.

The Year of the Teacher initiative is in partnership with Atlanta Public Schools (APS) the Atlanta Hawks and Clorox. The organizations’ mission is to uplift and provide resources for these hometown heroes .

Nominations for teachers were accepted from November through the beginning of March, all recipients of were selected by a panel and received an in-game recognition in addition to being co-coaches for the game.

“To have these two great organizations acknowledge, celebrate and champion the hard work and dedication of our teachers was a wonderful honor for APS,” Superintendent Lisa Herring said in a statement . “Congratulations to our teachers and thank you to Clorox and the Hawks for this outstanding recognition opportunity!”

Following the in-game recognition, each teacher receives a $500 gift card for school supplies, two tickets to a Hawks game and Clorox cleaning supplies.

This season's honorees are: