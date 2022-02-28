Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens lifts indoor mask mandate for the city

Gené Hunter

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ended the city’s indoor mask mandate on Friday.

Dickens cited the city’s low case rates, vaccine and booster advancements as factors in his decision making. The mandate has essentially been in place in one form or another since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

“As we continue to rely on data and science, Atlanta remains forever grateful for our public health professionals, our healthcare workers and our frontline workers who continue to give their all so that we may begin this optimistic path toward our new normal,” Dickens said in a statement.

This new mandate also includes no longer wearing masks in Atlanta Public Schools (APS). Although, APS announced late Friday that it will pivot to a mask optional policy on March 1.

According to the mayor’s office, in-person meetings will also begin again for public agencies affiliated with the city — such as Invest Atlanta, Atlanta Housing Authority and Atlanta Beltline. The Atlanta City Council plans to hold its first in-person meeting at City Hall in over two years on March 7.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 prevention guidelines last week. The new guidance suggests people living in areas of low transmission for the virus, and who do not have underlying health conditions, no longer have to wear masks indoors.

Masks are still required at city facilities for public meetings and programs. A temporary moratorium on certain residential evictions in Atlanta also remains in place.

Currently, 59% of Fulton County residents, 58% of DeKalb County residents, 55% of Atlanta residents and 55% of Georgians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the mayor’s office. Additionally, 76% of city employees are vaccinated, and the mayor’s office said the city will continue to increase its vaccination numbers.

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community.

Atlanta, GA
