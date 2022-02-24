Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Breakfast Club opening third location with two levels this summer

Gené Hunter

Image: Atlanta Breakfast Club Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) One of Atlanta’s premiere breakfast establishments is opening a third location this summer.

The Atlanta Breakfast Club is heading to Atlantic Station and will be located in the 3,335-square-foot jewel box space within the Atlantic Green area.

This new location will feature two floors that customers can navigate and enjoy a breakfast experience as well as an upscale cuisine experience.

Founded by co-owners Osiris Ballard and Executive Chef Anthony Sanders of Good Food & Company, Atlanta Breakfast Club opened their first location in 2016 in Downtown Atlanta. In the last year, a second location opened at City of Refuge and they introduced ABC Chicken and Waffles on Auburn Avenue, as well as acquiring La Petite Marche. Atlantic Station will be their sixth joint location.

“We’re blown away by the love and support from the local community for Atlanta Breakfast Club, and we’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to expand to Midtown Atlanta,” Ballard said in a press release.
“Atlantic Station and Atlanta Breakfast Club go hand-in-hand as diverse and welcoming gathering places, and we look forward to joining forces to bring our newest location to the heart of Atlanta.”

On the ground level, customers will be able to enjoy the popular southern-style breakfast menu the restaurant is known for. Favorite items like peach cobbler french toast, crispy fried chicken and waffles, gulf shrimp and grits and a southern breakfast with biscuits will be available.

On the second floor, the restaurant will introduce their newest venture, Good Food & Company’s, “The Club.” This part of the restaurant will be a casual yet upscale experience and specialize in contemporary cuisine.

The eatery also offers a secret menu available by request only. Lunch options include an A.B.C. burger, shrimp po-boy and seafood gumbo as well as an a la carte menu.

An official opening date has not been announced, but the Atlantic Station location is slated to open late summer.

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community.

