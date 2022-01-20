Atlanta's newest Instagrammable restaurant blends Caribbean inspired dishes with traditional soul food

Fade + Facet Official

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta is known most for its plethora of wing franchises and flavors. However, there’s a new set of establishments on the rise in the city.

Many restaurants are becoming more aesthetically friendly and creating environments and menus that make for great Instagram pictures and TikTok videos. The ambiance of most establishments these days is enough to have individuals booking reservations and walking through the doors to see what the hype is about.

The latest addition to Atlanta’s influx of Instagrammable restaurants is Fade + Facet. A restaurant, bar and hookah lounge with a mission to “create a service-focused experience for every guest” is open for business in the Duluth area.

Owners Kelly and Damian Roberts created a menu with the help of expert mixologists, food aficionados and hookah enthusiasts to ensure guests would be more than satisfied with their experience.

The menu blends the regional flavors of the owners’ Caribbean roots with local soul food favorites. Some menu items include honey jerk wings, Caribbean spring rolls and a seafood mac with lobster tail.

Damian Roberts was born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago and has lived stateside for 20 years, most of which was in Brooklyn, NY, before moving to Atlanta in 2019.

“Fade is that first puff feeling, instant relaxation where your worries drift away and the fun starts to float in,” Kelly Roberts said in an interview. “Facet is all the paths and people on your journey, evolving at every angle.”

The aesthetic of the restaurant is inspired by the Caribean, New York City and Los Angeles. Elements from each destination came together to create a design known as the “night garden.”

The space includes an “out-of-this-world VIP area” and an outdoor patio is said to be coming soon.