Atlanta honoring MLK with various in-person, virtual events and celebrations

J.Wilds/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, GA.) Individuals and organizations are gearing up to celebrate MLK Day this year with a variety of in-person and virtual events.

King, an Atlanta native, was an influential civil rights leader best known for his work on racial equality and ending racial segregation in the United States. Many individuals and organizations worldwide celebrate his life and achievements with acts of service, community involvement and more.

Whether you're looking for a way to get involved with community service, want to learn more about King's work and legacy or enjoy arts and crafts, there are plenty of events to partake this weekend and throughout the month:

In observance of the holiday, the King Center is hosting weekend events including a youth summit, virtual book reading, community awards ceremony and multiple community service projects that will take place over the weekend and Monday.

On Sunday and Monday, the Atlanta History Center will celebrate MLK Jr. with a variety of in-person and virtual events. Celebrations will range from crafts and storytime, author talks and book readings and educational family activities.

Throughout the week, Georgia Tech has honored MLK Jr. and will continue over the weekend and into the following week. The commemoration includes nonviolence training, lectures, days of service and supper.

Celebrate MLK Jr. Weekend with in-person and virtual events with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Events will begin on Saturday and continue through Monday with interactive storytelling, visual artist talkbacks and other activities throughout the center’s galleries.

On Monday, there are several I Have A Dream fitness events including a mile run, a 5K and a 10K. Virtual races can be completed anytime in January.