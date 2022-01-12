Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw prepares to unveil its newest recreation center

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajtIR_0dk41Pn200
(Image courtesy of the City of Kennesaw)

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The city of Kennesaw and the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department will hold an open house for the new recreation center in the coming weeks.

The newest facility is a $10.4 million building and was built with a reallocation of funds from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

Originally, the recreation center development was planned for two phases, with ground already having been broken for phase 1 in July and paid for with funds from the 2016 SPLOST. Phase 1 is approximately 21,500 square feet and will contain two multi-purpose gyms, a fitness area and offices.

Phase 2 will be 18,200 square feet and contain another multipurpose gym, a dedicated gymnastics area and a walking track that will extend into phase 1.

The city was unable to move forward on the second part of the project until voters passed the 2022 SPLOST in the November election. Now that the funding is secured, City Manager Jeff Drobney informed the council that the city can save $470,000 in construction costs by completing the entire center in one go.

An official press release describes the open house and upcoming offerings for current and future residents:

Recreation center gyms will be open for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Pickleball will have instructors on-site for those who are interested in learning the game. In addition to hands-on activities, the new center will offer classes snacks, giveaways, a walking track and more.

Upon completion, the 42,000 square foot Recreation Center will feature three basketball courts, a walking track, two fitness rooms, a gymnastics center and office space.

The open house for the new recreation center will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., located at Adams Park, 2737 Watts Drive.

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

