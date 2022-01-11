Cobb County to administer 60,480 COVID self-test kits to residents

Leon Neal/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) During the Tuesday meeting, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted to purchase and distribute COVID rapid test kits.

The BOC approved the decision to administer 60,480 iHealth COVID rapid test kits to residents.

The opposing commissioner of District 1, Keli Gambrill said, "I continue to voice for opposition to the funding.”

“And while I understand it’s coming from undesignated contingency, and just last night, county government at 6:03 p.m. sent out an email stating that this is going to be using the remaining CARES funding,” she continued.

Gambrill also voiced that the approval of test kits violated the agreement the county made when they accepted the CARES funds.

It was noted during the meetings, District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson asked county Finance Director Bill Volckmann if using the funds for the test kits was an appropriate use.

Volckmann answered yes and continued “So to add that, at the end of December, we closed out our CARES grant.”

He informed the board that the money was used to reimburse public safety salaries as eligible under the CARES Act.

“And in doing so we freed up general fund dollars that would have been otherwise used to fund public safety salaries,” he said. “We moved those to a contingency account to address ongoing pandemic expenses that were going to happen beyond the December 31 cutoff.”

Volckmann further specified that there was no restriction for using funds for pandemic-related express, which led to officials setting aside money for at-home test kits.

The motion to approve passed 4-1.