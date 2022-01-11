Atlanta Public Schools raises awareness for Human Trafficking Day

Image: Atlanta Public Schools Twitter

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is doing its part in preventing human trafficking and is encouraging residents, students, staff and parents to do the same.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on January 11 and throughout the month, Blue Campaign hosts a variety of special events and educational activities to raise awareness.

This year, APS is helping raise awareness in conjunction with the Blue Campaign and supporting the biggest initiative, #WeWearBlue. Blue is the international color of human trafficking and on ‘Wear Blue Day,’ the public is encouraged to take photos of themselves wearing a piece of blue clothing.

Here are a few ways you can participate in #WearBlueDay on January 11: