Atlanta Public Schools raises awareness for Human Trafficking Day

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is doing its part in preventing human trafficking and is encouraging residents, students, staff and parents to do the same.
National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on January 11 and throughout the month, Blue Campaign hosts a variety of special events and educational activities to raise awareness.
This year, APS is helping raise awareness in conjunction with the Blue Campaign and supporting the biggest initiative, #WeWearBlue. Blue is the international color of human trafficking and on ‘Wear Blue Day,’ the public is encouraged to take photos of themselves wearing a piece of blue clothing.
Here are a few ways you can participate in #WearBlueDay on January 11:
- Snap a selfie. Add a pop of blue to your outfit and upload a selfie to social media using #WearBlueDay. Encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.
- Share a video. Create a video message explaining why you are participating in #WearBlueDay. Post it on social media with #WearBlueDay and encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.
- Take a group photo. You don’t have to be in-person to take a group photo! Use one of your regular virtual meetings to encourage participation in #WearBlueDay and take a screenshot to post on social media. If you do gather in person for a #WearBlueDay photo, practice social distancing, wear a mask, and follow local guidelines to keep each other safe.
- Challenge your friends, family, or colleagues. Encourage your friends, family, or colleagues to get creative with their #WearBlueDay photos – while practicing social distancing – and see who comes up with the best picture. Remember to share on social media with #WearBlueDay!
- Host a virtual event. Organize an online event, such as a panel discussion or documentary viewing, to foster discussion about human trafficking and how to recognize and report it. Encourage attendees and participants to wear blue and share photos on social media. Don’t forget to use #WearBlueDay.
Comments / 0