Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public Schools raises awareness for Human Trafficking Day

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6OnP_0dilgJnG00
Image: Atlanta Public Schools Twitter

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is doing its part in preventing human trafficking and is encouraging residents, students, staff and parents to do the same.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on January 11 and throughout the month, Blue Campaign hosts a variety of special events and educational activities to raise awareness.

This year, APS is helping raise awareness in conjunction with the Blue Campaign and supporting the biggest initiative, #WeWearBlue. Blue is the international color of human trafficking and on ‘Wear Blue Day,’ the public is encouraged to take photos of themselves wearing a piece of blue clothing.

Here are a few ways you can participate in #WearBlueDay on January 11:

  • Snap a selfie. Add a pop of blue to your outfit and upload a selfie to social media using #WearBlueDay. Encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.
  • Share a video. Create a video message explaining why you are participating in #WearBlueDay. Post it on social media with #WearBlueDay and encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.
  • Take a group photo. You don’t have to be in-person to take a group photo! Use one of your regular virtual meetings to encourage participation in #WearBlueDay and take a screenshot to post on social media. If you do gather in person for a #WearBlueDay photo, practice social distancing, wear a mask, and follow local guidelines to keep each other safe.
  • Challenge your friends, family, or colleagues. Encourage your friends, family, or colleagues to get creative with their #WearBlueDay photos – while practicing social distancing – and see who comes up with the best picture. Remember to share on social media with #WearBlueDay!
  • Host a virtual event. Organize an online event, such as a panel discussion or documentary viewing, to foster discussion about human trafficking and how to recognize and report it. Encourage attendees and participants to wear blue and share photos on social media. Don’t forget to use #WearBlueDay.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2573 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta honoring MLK with various in-person, virtual events and celebrations

(ATLANTA, GA.) Individuals and organizations are gearing up to celebrate MLK Day this year with a variety of in-person and virtual events. King, an Atlanta native, was an influential civil rights leader best known for his work on racial equality and ending racial segregation in the United States. Many individuals and organizations worldwide celebrate his life and achievements with acts of service, community involvement and more.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw prepares to unveil its newest recreation center

(Image courtesy of the City of Kennesaw) (ATLANTA, Ga.) The city of Kennesaw and the Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department will hold an open house for the new recreation center in the coming weeks.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County to administer 60,480 COVID self-test kits to residents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) During the Tuesday meeting, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted to purchase and distribute COVID rapid test kits. The BOC approved the decision to administer 60,480 iHealth COVID rapid test kits to residents.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public Schools shares new safety plan as COVID-19 cases surge

(ATLANTA, Ga.) While navigating the recent omicron variant of COVID-19, Atlanta Public Schools (APS) made the decision to return to virtual learning from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Hundreds of Atlanta residents to receive $500 monthly through pilot program

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Up to three hundred Atlanta residents will receive $500 per month for a year as part of a basic guaranteed income program. The Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation (IMPACT) is a partnership between the city and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. The initiative was announced during former Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms’ candidacy.

Read full story
31 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Community Food Bank hiring for full-time positions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is hiring for full-time positions at their office in the East Point area. Positions range from volunteer coordinator to project manager and include competitive wages, flexible schedules and great benefits.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Andre Dickens officially sworn in as 61st mayor of Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Andre Dickens has been officially sworn in as the 61st Mayor of Atlanta on Monday afternoon. Many were in attendance at Dicken's alma mater, the Georgia Institute of Technology, to view the ceremony and officially welcome Dickens into office despite frigid temperatures and cold winds.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Peach Drop canceled third year in a row amid COVID-19 surge and health concerns

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Many Atlanta residents were excited for the return of the city’s Peach Drop to ring in the new year, however, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the city has canceled the event.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cobb County and Home Depot partner to recycle live Christmas trees

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s a running joke for some that live Christmas trees stay in households until the summertime. However, this year Cobb County and corporate partners are working to recycle Christmas trees this holiday season.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta opening a warming center ahead of severe winter temperatures

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In response to the frigid winter temperatures ahead, the city of Atlanta is opening an emergency warming center for those in need. The warming center will open tonight Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. There are no requirements nor sign-up needed to be admitted into the center. The venue is especially for those experiencing homelessness and without shelter throughout the night in freezing temperatures.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge, direct response to Omicron variant

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Omicron variant of the virus, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has decided to issue an executive order to reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate.

Read full story
12 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Commissioner gifts senior citizens with grocery gift cards and more for the holidays

(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is providing senior citizens with grocery gift cards for the holidays. Davis Johnson is partnering with the DeKalb County Human Services Department to spread the holiday cheer for elderly residents in her district.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Council authorizes agreement for mayor's One Atlanta initiative

(ATLANTA, Ga.) During a remote special meeting on Monday, the Atlanta City Council authorized an agreement for community benefit funds. The funds and legislation were approved for mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms’ One Atlanta initiative. The initiative and funds used would continue over a five-year period with an option to renew for an additional five years.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta celebrates its first standalone EMS Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Community leaders and members of the metro Atlanta community celebrated the groundbreaking of the city’s first standalone Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station.

Read full story
3 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County leaders vote to recognize Juneteenth as official county holiday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In a recent 4-1 vote, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to make and recognize Juneteenth as a county holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated yearly to recognize the Emancipation Proclamation that formally ended slavery in the United States. Until now, the day was casually celebrated and honored with a day off work by certain establishments.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Councilmember Boone taking families shopping for Christmas

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In the spirit of the holidays and giving back, Atlanta city leaders are going into communities to provide for families and individuals in need. On Thursday, District 10 Councilmember Andrea Boone will be spreading holiday cheer for five local families. Boone is taking the families on a holiday shopping outing at the Walmart located on Howell Mill Road at 6 p.m.

Read full story
6 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County hosted hundreds of county leaders to discuss urban planning challenges and solutions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Over 200 county officials across the country gathered in DeKalb County for the National Association of Counties (NACo) Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) and NACo Board meetings.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Braves organization and Cobb County officials discuss fund allocations and event logistics following World Series

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a weekend of celebrations after winning the World Series, the Atlanta Braves organization met with Cobb County officials to discuss the aftermath of the event logistics.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Bottoms to host ceremony for initiative that reduces crime and traffic accidents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In an effort to decrease crime and vehicular crashes in high traffic areas, Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms created an initiative, “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night.”

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy