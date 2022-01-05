Atlanta Community Food Bank hiring for full-time positions

Image: Atlanta Community Food Bank Twitter

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is hiring for full-time positions at their office in the East Point area.

Positions range from volunteer coordinator to project manager and include competitive wages, flexible schedules and great benefits.

ACFB prides itself on providing careers that allow individuals the opportunity to change lives and be an asset to the Atlanta community.

Current positions available include:

Events Leader:

Manages, supports and/or assists specific ACFB special events and promotions (internal/external)

Manages all logistics of the event pre-, during, and post-event (including but not limited to: logistics, safety, security, and liability)

Plans timelines for successful execution of events

Selects vendors and negotiates contracts

Project Manager

Define program scope, resource requirements, budget, timeline, deliverables, dependencies, milestones, and plans.

Work with key stakeholders and internal and external constituencies to ensure clear documentation of requirements, business needs, deliverables, actions, issues, risks, and decisions needed.

Maintain focus on project risks and interdependencies throughout the project life cycle, making contingency plans to proactively address issues that pose risk to budget, schedule, and scope.

Inventory Analyst

Ensure the accurate and timely execution of inventory cycle-count processes and ensure proper system integrity throughout.

Perform inventory adjustments where necessary to correct inventory on-hand levels.

Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure all transactions are accounted for, to complete month-end close out routines, and to resolve discrepancies discovered during cycle count reconciliation process.

More available positions can be found on the ACFB website.

ACFB states that it is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on age, gender, race, physical or mental condition or sexual orientation.