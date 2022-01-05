Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Community Food Bank hiring for full-time positions

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pzb6y_0dcsLPAK00
Image: Atlanta Community Food Bank Twitter

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is hiring for full-time positions at their office in the East Point area.

Positions range from volunteer coordinator to project manager and include competitive wages, flexible schedules and great benefits.

ACFB prides itself on providing careers that allow individuals the opportunity to change lives and be an asset to the Atlanta community.

Current positions available include:

Events Leader:

  • Manages, supports and/or assists specific ACFB special events and promotions (internal/external)
  • Manages all logistics of the event pre-, during, and post-event (including but not limited to: logistics, safety, security, and liability)
  • Plans timelines for successful execution of events
  • Selects vendors and negotiates contracts

Project Manager

  • Define program scope, resource requirements, budget, timeline, deliverables, dependencies, milestones, and plans.
  • Work with key stakeholders and internal and external constituencies to ensure clear documentation of requirements, business needs, deliverables, actions, issues, risks, and decisions needed.
  • Maintain focus on project risks and interdependencies throughout the project life cycle, making contingency plans to proactively address issues that pose risk to budget, schedule, and scope.

Inventory Analyst

  • Ensure the accurate and timely execution of inventory cycle-count processes and ensure proper system integrity throughout.
  • Perform inventory adjustments where necessary to correct inventory on-hand levels.
  • Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure all transactions are accounted for, to complete month-end close out routines, and to resolve discrepancies discovered during cycle count reconciliation process.

More available positions can be found on the ACFB website.

ACFB states that it is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on age, gender, race, physical or mental condition or sexual orientation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2543 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Hundreds of Atlanta residents to receive $500 monthly through pilot program

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Up to three hundred Atlanta residents will receive $500 per month for a year as part of a basic guaranteed income program. The Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation (IMPACT) is a partnership between the city and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. The initiative was announced during former Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms’ candidacy.

Read full story
28 comments
Atlanta, GA

Andre Dickens officially sworn in as 61st mayor of Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Andre Dickens has been officially sworn in as the 61st Mayor of Atlanta on Monday afternoon. Many were in attendance at Dicken's alma mater, the Georgia Institute of Technology, to view the ceremony and officially welcome Dickens into office despite frigid temperatures and cold winds.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Peach Drop canceled third year in a row amid COVID-19 surge and health concerns

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Many Atlanta residents were excited for the return of the city’s Peach Drop to ring in the new year, however, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the city has canceled the event.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cobb County and Home Depot partner to recycle live Christmas trees

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s a running joke for some that live Christmas trees stay in households until the summertime. However, this year Cobb County and corporate partners are working to recycle Christmas trees this holiday season.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta opening a warming center ahead of severe winter temperatures

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In response to the frigid winter temperatures ahead, the city of Atlanta is opening an emergency warming center for those in need. The warming center will open tonight Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. There are no requirements nor sign-up needed to be admitted into the center. The venue is especially for those experiencing homelessness and without shelter throughout the night in freezing temperatures.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge, direct response to Omicron variant

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Omicron variant of the virus, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has decided to issue an executive order to reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate.

Read full story
12 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Commissioner gifts senior citizens with grocery gift cards and more for the holidays

(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is providing senior citizens with grocery gift cards for the holidays. Davis Johnson is partnering with the DeKalb County Human Services Department to spread the holiday cheer for elderly residents in her district.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Council authorizes agreement for mayor's One Atlanta initiative

(ATLANTA, Ga.) During a remote special meeting on Monday, the Atlanta City Council authorized an agreement for community benefit funds. The funds and legislation were approved for mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms’ One Atlanta initiative. The initiative and funds used would continue over a five-year period with an option to renew for an additional five years.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta celebrates its first standalone EMS Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Community leaders and members of the metro Atlanta community celebrated the groundbreaking of the city’s first standalone Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station.

Read full story
3 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County leaders vote to recognize Juneteenth as official county holiday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In a recent 4-1 vote, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to make and recognize Juneteenth as a county holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated yearly to recognize the Emancipation Proclamation that formally ended slavery in the United States. Until now, the day was casually celebrated and honored with a day off work by certain establishments.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Councilmember Boone taking families shopping for Christmas

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In the spirit of the holidays and giving back, Atlanta city leaders are going into communities to provide for families and individuals in need. On Thursday, District 10 Councilmember Andrea Boone will be spreading holiday cheer for five local families. Boone is taking the families on a holiday shopping outing at the Walmart located on Howell Mill Road at 6 p.m.

Read full story
6 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County hosted hundreds of county leaders to discuss urban planning challenges and solutions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Over 200 county officials across the country gathered in DeKalb County for the National Association of Counties (NACo) Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) and NACo Board meetings.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Braves organization and Cobb County officials discuss fund allocations and event logistics following World Series

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a weekend of celebrations after winning the World Series, the Atlanta Braves organization met with Cobb County officials to discuss the aftermath of the event logistics.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Bottoms to host ceremony for initiative that reduces crime and traffic accidents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In an effort to decrease crime and vehicular crashes in high traffic areas, Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms created an initiative, “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night.”

Read full story
11 comments
Atlanta, GA

Pet pictures with Santa and more happening in Atlanta this weekend

Your furry friend is in for a special treat this weekend. On Saturday, your dog can take pictures with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Participants can bring their own camera to capture festive pictures at Sweetwater Creek Dog Park, located at 2447 Clay Rd., Austell. A suggested donation of $5 goes to the Cobb County Animal Shelter.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public School teachers recognized by Atlanta Hawks

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With teaching and public schools entering an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teachers and school staff had to find a way to creatively reconnect with students as they returned to the classrooms.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Trees Atlanta gives tips on how to decorate without damaging trees around the city

Sean Gallup/Getty Images(ATLANTA, Ga.) The holiday season is the perfect time to bring out the best of the best. The biggest tree, the best and brightest lights and the most festive decorations you can think of. Whether you’re decorating your home interior or adding to your neighborhood’s festive display, Trees Atlanta is wanting you to be considerate of how you care for the organisms.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

COVID-19 testing not supported at Cobb County Schools despite community support, parents seek answers

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a release of open records, it was revealed that a survey sent out by Cobb County School District (CCSD) in August received overwhelming support for on-site COVID-19 testing, but the results were never released, nor was any testing implemented.

Read full story
3 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County's new Unified Code Development and what it means for residents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Cobb County commissioners have recently received a series of emails about the proposed use of a “Unified Development Code” (UDC) to guide the county in future zoning and land use issues. The UDC is a tool often used by local governments to streamline procedures and avoid overlapping regulations.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy