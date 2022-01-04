Atlanta, GA

Andre Dickens officially sworn in as 61st mayor of Atlanta

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5C3A_0dcnOSv500
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Andre Dickens has been officially sworn in as the 61st Mayor of Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Many were in attendance at Dicken's alma mater, the Georgia Institute of Technology, to view the ceremony and officially welcome Dickens into office despite frigid temperatures and cold winds.

The ceremony began with the new mayor thanking his predecessors in a speech. Names included William Hartsfield, Ivan Allen Maynard H. Jackson, Jr, Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed and former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Dickens addressed his plans as mayor, including tackling the issue of the lack of affordable housing throughout the city as well as the increase in crime throughout the metro Atlanta area. Both are prominent issues and concerns of residents across Atlanta.

“Now, our opponents are poverty, fear, inequality, violence, hopelessness, and homelessness,” Dickens said. “Each mayor had their burden in mind to bring us together to form a safe, clean, thriving city and to restore our sense of community.”

Dickens also discussed the Buckhead City secession movement which will become the topic du jour as the state house’s legislative session begins next week. During his speech, Dickens, also an ordained deacon, used the Book of Nehemiah as a backdrop to describe his frustrations with building the wall around Jerusalem. He spoke on the story about people being worried about crumbling infrastructure, but in 52 days, the wall was built.

“They chose to work together to accomplish a difficult task. They chose to unify and not to divide,” Dickens said. “And we need to choose to do the same.”

“We must be one city with one bright future, one city with one bright future. We have survived hard times before. We’ve survived crime ways before we survived the missing and murdered children. When I was growing up. We survived the Olympic Park bombing and we will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dickens spoke on the focus of his administration which will prioritize Safety and Justice. He also spoke on his Safe Streets Atlanta plan, which promises to hire 250 police officers in 2022. Additionally, Dickens promised he’d train officers in conflict resolution, de-escalation tactics and community policing beginning in the first quarter of 2022.

“First of all, as your mayor and with their help, I want to make sure that our city is safe,” Dickens said.

“From Bankhead to Buckhead. I want to see our city be a place where little kids can play outside without being afraid of getting shot by a random bullet; where women can stop at a gas station and pump a few gallons of gas without fear of physical intimidation and where an elderly can feel empowered to come outside of their homes and can enjoy a walk in the park on a sunny day.”

Before becoming mayor, Dickens served as an at-large City Council member for two terms. As the Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, he was a vocal legislative leader on public safety, transportation, affordable housing and workforce development.

He served as the chairman of the Transportation Committee, providing oversight to city streets, bridges, sidewalks, paths and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest airport.

In 2017, he chaired the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee, during which time homicides went down 33% and all violent crimes decreased 12%.

Many are optimistic about Dickens’ plans to move the city forward and create solutions to looming issues due to his passionate leadership throughout the city.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2500 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Hundreds of Atlanta residents to receive $500 monthly through pilot program

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Up to three hundred Atlanta residents will receive $500 per month for a year as part of a basic guaranteed income program. The Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation (IMPACT) is a partnership between the city and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. The initiative was announced during former Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms’ candidacy.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Community Food Bank hiring for full-time positions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is hiring for full-time positions at their office in the East Point area. Positions range from volunteer coordinator to project manager and include competitive wages, flexible schedules and great benefits.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Peach Drop canceled third year in a row amid COVID-19 surge and health concerns

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Many Atlanta residents were excited for the return of the city’s Peach Drop to ring in the new year, however, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the city has canceled the event.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cobb County and Home Depot partner to recycle live Christmas trees

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s a running joke for some that live Christmas trees stay in households until the summertime. However, this year Cobb County and corporate partners are working to recycle Christmas trees this holiday season.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta opening a warming center ahead of severe winter temperatures

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In response to the frigid winter temperatures ahead, the city of Atlanta is opening an emergency warming center for those in need. The warming center will open tonight Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. There are no requirements nor sign-up needed to be admitted into the center. The venue is especially for those experiencing homelessness and without shelter throughout the night in freezing temperatures.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayor reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge, direct response to Omicron variant

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the impact of the Omicron variant of the virus, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has decided to issue an executive order to reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate.

Read full story
12 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County Commissioner gifts senior citizens with grocery gift cards and more for the holidays

(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson is providing senior citizens with grocery gift cards for the holidays. Davis Johnson is partnering with the DeKalb County Human Services Department to spread the holiday cheer for elderly residents in her district.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Council authorizes agreement for mayor's One Atlanta initiative

(ATLANTA, Ga.) During a remote special meeting on Monday, the Atlanta City Council authorized an agreement for community benefit funds. The funds and legislation were approved for mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms’ One Atlanta initiative. The initiative and funds used would continue over a five-year period with an option to renew for an additional five years.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta celebrates its first standalone EMS Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Community leaders and members of the metro Atlanta community celebrated the groundbreaking of the city’s first standalone Emergency Medical Services (EMS) station.

Read full story
3 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County leaders vote to recognize Juneteenth as official county holiday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In a recent 4-1 vote, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to make and recognize Juneteenth as a county holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated yearly to recognize the Emancipation Proclamation that formally ended slavery in the United States. Until now, the day was casually celebrated and honored with a day off work by certain establishments.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Councilmember Boone taking families shopping for Christmas

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In the spirit of the holidays and giving back, Atlanta city leaders are going into communities to provide for families and individuals in need. On Thursday, District 10 Councilmember Andrea Boone will be spreading holiday cheer for five local families. Boone is taking the families on a holiday shopping outing at the Walmart located on Howell Mill Road at 6 p.m.

Read full story
6 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County hosted hundreds of county leaders to discuss urban planning challenges and solutions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Over 200 county officials across the country gathered in DeKalb County for the National Association of Counties (NACo) Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) and NACo Board meetings.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Braves organization and Cobb County officials discuss fund allocations and event logistics following World Series

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a weekend of celebrations after winning the World Series, the Atlanta Braves organization met with Cobb County officials to discuss the aftermath of the event logistics.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Bottoms to host ceremony for initiative that reduces crime and traffic accidents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In an effort to decrease crime and vehicular crashes in high traffic areas, Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms created an initiative, “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night.”

Read full story
11 comments
Atlanta, GA

Pet pictures with Santa and more happening in Atlanta this weekend

Your furry friend is in for a special treat this weekend. On Saturday, your dog can take pictures with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Participants can bring their own camera to capture festive pictures at Sweetwater Creek Dog Park, located at 2447 Clay Rd., Austell. A suggested donation of $5 goes to the Cobb County Animal Shelter.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public School teachers recognized by Atlanta Hawks

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With teaching and public schools entering an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teachers and school staff had to find a way to creatively reconnect with students as they returned to the classrooms.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Trees Atlanta gives tips on how to decorate without damaging trees around the city

Sean Gallup/Getty Images(ATLANTA, Ga.) The holiday season is the perfect time to bring out the best of the best. The biggest tree, the best and brightest lights and the most festive decorations you can think of. Whether you’re decorating your home interior or adding to your neighborhood’s festive display, Trees Atlanta is wanting you to be considerate of how you care for the organisms.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

COVID-19 testing not supported at Cobb County Schools despite community support, parents seek answers

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a release of open records, it was revealed that a survey sent out by Cobb County School District (CCSD) in August received overwhelming support for on-site COVID-19 testing, but the results were never released, nor was any testing implemented.

Read full story
3 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County's new Unified Code Development and what it means for residents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Cobb County commissioners have recently received a series of emails about the proposed use of a “Unified Development Code” (UDC) to guide the county in future zoning and land use issues. The UDC is a tool often used by local governments to streamline procedures and avoid overlapping regulations.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy