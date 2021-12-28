Cobb County and Home Depot partner to recycle live Christmas trees

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s a running joke for some that live Christmas trees stay in households until the summertime. However, this year Cobb County and corporate partners are working to recycle Christmas trees this holiday season.

Once you’ve taken down your lights, ornaments and are ready to get rid of your tree, you can take it to a participating Home Depot or park located in Cobb County. Each tree will be put through a chipper, recycled and used for mulch throughout the metro Atlanta area.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful News Page posted additional information about the recycling event, stating:

Bring One for the Chipper is the state of Georgia’s annual Christmas tree recycling program. As a Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation affiliate, Keep Cobb Beautiful works with sponsors to organize the recycling event for Cobb County. These sponsors include The Home Depot, The Davey Tree Expert Company, TAG Grinding Services Inc. and Cobb County Parks. Numerous local sponsors and volunteers also make contributions and provide in-kind services.

Residents are able to bring their live Christmas tree to any of the participating locations until Saturday, Jan. 8.

Home Depot locations include:

3355 Cobb Pkwy

Acworth, GA 30101

1200 East-West Connector

Austell, GA 30106

2350 Dallas Hwy

Marietta, GA 30064

4101 Roswell Road NE

Marietta, GA 30062

449 Roberts CT NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

3605 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, GA 30066

1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy

Powder Springs, GA 30127

1655 Shiloh Road

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Only one Cobb County Park will be accepting trees this year. That location is:

Fullers Park

3499 Robinson Rd