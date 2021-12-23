Atlanta opening a warming center ahead of severe winter temperatures

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In response to the frigid winter temperatures ahead, the city of Atlanta is opening an emergency warming center for those in need.

The warming center will open tonight Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. There are no requirements nor sign-up needed to be admitted into the center. The venue is especially for those experiencing homelessness and without shelter throughout the night in freezing temperatures.

The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

City officials have been opening and operating emergency warming centers since Monday across the metro area in both Fulton and DeKalb County. According to a statement from city officials, the center opened on Monday night at 8 p.m. through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. They will do the same for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

For individuals who are without a car, transportation will be provided at 8:00 p.m. at the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, for pick up to the center. Transportation is free of charge and will run between the center and pick-up location throughout the night.

The warming center will remain open through Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, until 7 a.m.

City officials have not given additional dates or locations for warming centers later in the week but as temperatures are monitored, more information will be provided.