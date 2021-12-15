Atlanta City Councilmember Boone taking families shopping for Christmas

Image: Saporta Report

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In the spirit of the holidays and giving back, Atlanta city leaders are going into communities to provide for families and individuals in need.

On Thursday, District 10 Councilmember Andrea Boone will be spreading holiday cheer for five local families. Boone is taking the families on a holiday shopping outing at the Walmart located on Howell Mill Road at 6 p.m.

Each family will be shuttled to the store to meet with the councilwoman, it isn’t specified if the families will be shopping within a certain budget or able to purchase an unlimited amount of products or if they will be shopping together or individually.

This outing comes after one of the families experienced gunfire when someone shot into their apartment in the Abby Ridge Apartment complex.

The family has seven children who will all be present for the shopping outing.

Not new to providing for those in need in her area, Boone hosted “Christmas in the Community” this time last year with the former councilman and current mayor-elect Andre Dickens. The two leaders gifted two large families in the metro area with a shopping outing to Walmart.

The two families who took part in the shopping outing were the Baker family of six children and the Muhammad family of 12 children. Both families were both from the Adamsville neighborhood, which is where Dickens and Boone grew up.

No further information about Thursday's event has been released. Media will be allowed before the shopping begins for photo and video opportunities.