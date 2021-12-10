Pet pictures with Santa and more happening in Atlanta this weekend

David McNew/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

Pet pictures with Santa

Your furry friend is in for a special treat this weekend. On Saturday, your dog can take pictures with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Participants can bring their own camera to capture festive pictures at Sweetwater Creek Dog Park, located at 2447 Clay Rd., Austell. A suggested donation of $5 goes to the Cobb County Animal Shelter.

Join a holiday tradition

Partake in a holiday tradition with the Cobb County Parks and Recreation Department. The Empty Bowl Brunch charity event will be held Sunday, Dec. 12 from t 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The event will feature handmade bowls and homemade soups. All proceeds from the event will benefit MUST Ministries.

Carver High School Panthers to State Championship

The Carver High School Panthers have advanced to the GHSA AAA State Championship game. Carver-Atlanta will face off against Cedar Grove at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Center Parc Stadium, formerly known as Georgia State Stadium.

Atlanta's 10-year plan for nature and trails

Atlantans shared that health & wellness and access to nature and trails are top priorities when it comes to the city's parks and green spaces. The Parks and Recreation Department developed a 10-year plan using resident feedback.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.