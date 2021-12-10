Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Public School teachers recognized by Atlanta Hawks

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCYok_0dJ2J6xw00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With teaching and public schools entering an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teachers and school staff had to find a way to creatively reconnect with students as they returned to the classrooms.

This year, Atlanta Public School (APS) teachers and staff are being recognized by the Atlanta Hawks. In partnership with Clorox, both brands are celebrating teachers that they refer to as “agents of hope.”

Through a season-long Year of the Teacher initiative, the Hawks and Clorox have united with Atlanta Public Schools to uplift and provide resources for these hometown heroes. In total, nine educators will be recognized throughout the ‘21-’22 season for exemplary contributions of service, innovation and compassion.

Currently, two teachers have been recognized through the initiative, Dorothy Chu, a first-grade teacher at Brandon Moris ELemenary School and Charles Astin, a third-grade teacher at F.L. Stanton Elementary.

Chu and Mr. Astin were recognized during the Dec. 5 Atlanta Hawks game. “Attending a Hawks game is exciting enough, but watching the teams warm-up, be able to walk onto the court, and stand in the huddle before the game felt unreal!” Chu said.

“On behalf of APS, I am thrilled that Clorox and the Hawks are continuing their support through the Year of the Teacher initiative,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. “Our teachers work tirelessly each day to help our students reach their maximum potential. It means a great deal to them, and to me, to have this recognition opportunity. Thank you, Clorox and the Atlanta Hawks, for acknowledging and celebrating their work!”

In addition to the in-game recognition, each winner receives a $500 gift card for classroom supplies and Clorox cleaning products for their school.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
atlantahawksatlsportsatlantaschoolsatlupdatesatlantanews

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2418 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Cobb County, GA

Cobb County leaders vote to recognize Juneteenth as official county holiday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In a recent 4-1 vote, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to make and recognize Juneteenth as a county holiday. Juneteenth is celebrated yearly to recognize the Emancipation Proclamation that formally ended slavery in the United States. Until now, the day was casually celebrated and honored with a day off work by certain establishments.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Councilmember Boone taking families shopping for Christmas

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In the spirit of the holidays and giving back, Atlanta city leaders are going into communities to provide for families and individuals in need. On Thursday, District 10 Councilmember Andrea Boone will be spreading holiday cheer for five local families. Boone is taking the families on a holiday shopping outing at the Walmart located on Howell Mill Road at 6 p.m.

Read full story
4 comments
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County hosted hundreds of county leaders to discuss urban planning challenges and solutions

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Over 200 county officials across the country gathered in DeKalb County for the National Association of Counties (NACo) Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) and NACo Board meetings.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

The Braves organization and Cobb County officials discuss fund allocations and event logistics following World Series

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a weekend of celebrations after winning the World Series, the Atlanta Braves organization met with Cobb County officials to discuss the aftermath of the event logistics.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Mayor Bottoms to host ceremony for initiative that reduces crime and traffic accidents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) In an effort to decrease crime and vehicular crashes in high traffic areas, Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms created an initiative, “One Atlanta—Light Up the Night.”

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Pet pictures with Santa and more happening in Atlanta this weekend

Your furry friend is in for a special treat this weekend. On Saturday, your dog can take pictures with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Participants can bring their own camera to capture festive pictures at Sweetwater Creek Dog Park, located at 2447 Clay Rd., Austell. A suggested donation of $5 goes to the Cobb County Animal Shelter.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Trees Atlanta gives tips on how to decorate without damaging trees around the city

Sean Gallup/Getty Images(ATLANTA, Ga.) The holiday season is the perfect time to bring out the best of the best. The biggest tree, the best and brightest lights and the most festive decorations you can think of. Whether you’re decorating your home interior or adding to your neighborhood’s festive display, Trees Atlanta is wanting you to be considerate of how you care for the organisms.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

COVID-19 testing not supported at Cobb County Schools despite community support, parents seek answers

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After a release of open records, it was revealed that a survey sent out by Cobb County School District (CCSD) in August received overwhelming support for on-site COVID-19 testing, but the results were never released, nor was any testing implemented.

Read full story
3 comments
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County's new Unified Code Development and what it means for residents

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Cobb County commissioners have recently received a series of emails about the proposed use of a “Unified Development Code” (UDC) to guide the county in future zoning and land use issues. The UDC is a tool often used by local governments to streamline procedures and avoid overlapping regulations.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Funds for affordable housing approved by Atlanta City Council

(ATLANTA, Ga.) After weeks of deliberation, the Atlanta City Council approved legislation to amend the City Charter and establish an annual fund for affordable housing initiatives in Atlanta. The housing initiative was approved during the council’s Monday meeting (Legislative Reference No. 21-O-0777).

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Christmas pop-up bars are back in Atlanta, what's on the menu

If you missed any of the holiday bars and pop-ups last year, here's your chance to get festive this year. Atlanta bars are looking to get people in the holiday spirit with themed cocktails and decor that screams "Happy Holidays" from wall to ceiling.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Affordable housing vote, rental assistance programs and more happening in Atlanta

The Atlanta City Council will take a final vote during today’s meeting to amend the City Charter and direct two percent of the general fund toward affordable housing initiatives each fiscal year by creating the “Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Read full story
13 comments
Atlanta, GA

Breakfast with Santa and more happening in Atlanta

Kennesaw Parks and Recreation will host Breakfast with Santa, an “all-you-care-to-eat” breakfast, with pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and table-to-table visits with Santa himself on Saturday, December 4, at the Ben Robertson Community Center, at 2753 Watts Drive.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Andre Dickens elected as 61st mayor of Atlanta, gun safety education for children in Marietta and more

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) congratulates newly elected Mayor-ElectAdre Dickens on his win as the 61st mayor of Atlanta. Dickens is a high school graduate of APS and the school system announced they're excited to work with him throughout his term.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Safe zones established for holiday shopping and more happening in Atlanta

Cobb County, Cobb County Department of Transportation and CobbLinc are partnering to create a memorable holiday program, Stuff-A-Bus. A CobbLinc bus will travel through the county to gather donations of food and toys. Host sites can be businesses, schools and other entities that have organized toy and food drives.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayoral election, Tyler Perry shares thoughts on land expansion at Fort McPherson and more happening in Atlanta

Election Day is today. Metro Atlanta residents are heading to polls to vote for the city's 61st mayor. Candidates on the ballot are Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens. In addition to the city of Atlanta, surrounding cities will be having mayoral runoff elections.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cast your vote for Atlanta's next mayor tomorrow, what you need to know

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta voters are set to cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor on Tuesday morning. Candidates Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens both advanced through the general election on Nov. 2 – Moore received 41% of the vote followed by Dickens with 23%. After a series of debates, campaigning and town halls, the two are on the ballot to become the 61st mayor of Atlanta.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mayoral election run-off voting, tips to avoid auto theft this holiday season and more happening in Atlanta

Some Atlanta Public Schools (APS) will be used as polling sites in the mayoral run-off elections Tuesday, Nov. 30. Schools will operate as normal and security measures will be in place to ensure safety and students and staff.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Cobb County Thanksgiving fundraiser returns, and more happening in Atlanta

Holiday Cooking tips from Cobb County Gov. Do your part in keeping the surrounding streams in Cobb County clean when you're preparing dinner or the holidays. The local government reminds people to dispose of their oil in other ways besides pouring it down the drain. Avoid clogged pipes and dirty water this holiday season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy