Atlanta Public School teachers recognized by Atlanta Hawks

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With teaching and public schools entering an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many teachers and school staff had to find a way to creatively reconnect with students as they returned to the classrooms.

This year, Atlanta Public School (APS) teachers and staff are being recognized by the Atlanta Hawks. In partnership with Clorox, both brands are celebrating teachers that they refer to as “agents of hope.”

Through a season-long Year of the Teacher initiative, the Hawks and Clorox have united with Atlanta Public Schools to uplift and provide resources for these hometown heroes. In total, nine educators will be recognized throughout the ‘21-’22 season for exemplary contributions of service, innovation and compassion.

Currently, two teachers have been recognized through the initiative, Dorothy Chu, a first-grade teacher at Brandon Moris ELemenary School and Charles Astin, a third-grade teacher at F.L. Stanton Elementary.

Chu and Mr. Astin were recognized during the Dec. 5 Atlanta Hawks game. “Attending a Hawks game is exciting enough, but watching the teams warm-up, be able to walk onto the court, and stand in the huddle before the game felt unreal!” Chu said.

“On behalf of APS, I am thrilled that Clorox and the Hawks are continuing their support through the Year of the Teacher initiative,” said Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring. “Our teachers work tirelessly each day to help our students reach their maximum potential. It means a great deal to them, and to me, to have this recognition opportunity. Thank you, Clorox and the Atlanta Hawks, for acknowledging and celebrating their work!”

In addition to the in-game recognition, each winner receives a $500 gift card for classroom supplies and Clorox cleaning products for their school.