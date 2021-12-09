Trees Atlanta gives tips on how to decorate without damaging trees around the city

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The holiday season is the perfect time to bring out the best of the best. The biggest tree, the best and brightest lights and the most festive decorations you can think of. Whether you're decorating your home interior or adding to your neighborhood's festive display,

The nonprofit organization shared some helpful tips to consider before you dress to impress this year.

Use temporary ties instead of nails: Using temporary ties, straps and zips will minimize the risk of any injury to the tree. Nails, screws and other sharp items can pierce the bark of the tree and create holes that make it easy for disease and or insects to enter the tree.

What is Pruning?

According to Trees Atlanta, pruning during winter is considered optimal since deciduous trees are dormant and pruning is less disruptive to growing trees. Bacteria, fungi, and insects are also less active, thus pruning during winter may decrease chances of injury to trees when creating new cuts.