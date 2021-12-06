Christmas pop-up bars are back in Atlanta, what's on the menu

Mario Tama/Getty Images

If you missed any of the holiday bars and pop-ups last year, here's your chance to get festive this year. Atlanta bars are looking to get people in the holiday spirit with themed cocktails and decor that screams "Happy Holidays" from wall to ceiling.

Experience a "Christmas Vacation" at this Marietta pop-up bar with themed cocktails, a photo booth and a large display of lights. In addition to the holiday menu, the bar hosts an annual Not a Hot Toddy cocktail competition on the patio.

Head over to Midtown for a National Lampoon-themed bar inspired by Clark Griswold and the movie "Christmas Vacation". Expect milk punch and an array of themed cocktails, including a beer and a shot combination called "Where’s the Tylenol?'"

Midtown's gastropub, Publico, becomes Santa’s Pub until New Year's Day. The bar is decked out from floor to ceiling with holiday lights, festive decor and holiday movie-themed cocktails.You can also enjoy movie-themed food like Buddy the Elf’s spaghetti breakfast and build-your-own giant gingerbread person.

This Buckhead bar transforms into the Blind Elf for the holidays this year. Expect twinkle lights, festive decor and holiday-themed snacks and cocktails like hot apple cider infused with whiskey or a rye cocktail with peppermint syrup paired with eggnog shortbread and Mrs. Claus lemon squares.

Enjoy tiki and beach-themed holiday items at the Sippin' Santa pop-up all day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Bon Ton in Midtown with special cocktails and other holiday drinks on the menu.