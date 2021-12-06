Affordable housing vote, rental assistance programs and more happening in Atlanta

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

Final vote for affordable housing

The Atlanta City Council will take a final vote during today’s meeting to amend the City Charter and direct two percent of the general fund toward affordable housing initiatives each fiscal year by creating the “Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Housing assistance available

City of Atlanta residential renters who have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19 will be able to receive assistance with the payment of their past due rent, utility and/or security deposit assistance dating back to March 13, 2020.

Off-leash dog park

This week, the City of Atlanta's Parks and Recreation Department is unveiling its newest park. Mozley Park will be the first off-leash dog park in the city and all residents are encouraged to attend and celebrate.

Human Rights Month at Cobb County Library

Cobb County has released a list of books involving human rights. This is in honor of December being Universal Human Rights Month.

Reallocation of funds for rental assistance

The City of Marietta has proposed and advertised a public comment on its plan to reallocate $5,861.53 of unspent PY2020 Administration and Planning funds to ELD Emergency Grants and $8,008.98 from Public Facilities-CV projects to the Salvation Army’s Emergency Rental Assistance-CV project.

Library groundbreaking reschedule

The new Gritters Library Groundbreaking is now scheduled for Tuesday at 2:00 pm.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.