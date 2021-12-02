Andre Dickens elected as 61st mayor of Atlanta, gun safety education for children in Marietta and more

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Andre Dickens elected as 61st mayor of Atlanta

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) congratulates newly elected Mayor-ElectAdre Dickens on his win as the 61st mayor of Atlanta. Dickens is a high school graduate of APS and the school system announced they're excited to work with him throughout his term.

Smart park design

DH Stanton Park is the first energy cost-neutral park in the City of Atlanta? The space is located throughout the Beltline in the Peoplestpoown neighborhood and built with sustainability in mind.

Gun safety for kids in Marietta

Children in Mietta will not be learning gun safety thanks to a new program. Cobb County's Saey VIllage will host gun safety education classes. Participants will learn what to do if they interact with a firearm.

Create winter decorations

This month, create a winter decoration as part of an adult crafting program at South Cobb Regional Library. Take home kits can be picked up starting Dec. 1. An in-person workshop will take place later this month.

Holiday shops in Cobb County

There are '12 Days of Shopping' happening at the Cobb Arts Center. The Holiday Shops began Monday and residents and visitors can shop with local craft stores.

