Safe zones established for holiday shopping and more happening in Atlanta

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021



Stuff-A-Bus

Cobb County, Cobb County Department of Transportation and CobbLinc are partnering to create a memorable holiday program, Stuff-A-Bus. A CobbLinc bus will travel through the county to gather donations of food and toys. Host sites can be businesses, schools and other entities that have organized toy and food drives.

Safe Zones for the holidays

This holiday season, Cobb County Police Department is establishing safe zones for e-commerce transactions in person. These types of transactions usually come from sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. The safe zones are safer alternatives to secluded parking lots and are video monitored during business hours.

Plant trees in Doraville

The city of Doraville partnered with Trees of Atlanta to plant trees across the city. The mission of the event is to provide cleaner air, cool shade, and an all-around improved habitat for humans and wildlife living in the Doraville community.

Adult Show and Tell

If you started a new holiday or collection during the pandemic, DeKalb County Public Library is hosting a virtual adult show and tell. Each participant will have 5 minutes to present. Registration is required to attend.



This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.