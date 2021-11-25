Atlanta, GA

Cobb County Thanksgiving fundraiser returns, and more happening in Atlanta

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g36zt_0d6bc19Y00
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Holiday Cooking tips from Cobb County Gov.

Do your part in keeping the surrounding streams in Cobb County clean when you're preparing dinner or the holidays. The local government reminds people to dispose of their oil in other ways besides pouring it down the drain. Avoid clogged pipes and dirty water this holiday season.

Honoring Michael Langford's legacy

The community is honoring Michael Langford with a series of events celebrating his life and legacy following his passing. A community leader, he was the United Youth Adult Conference president and served on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce and the Anti-Violence Advisory Council. A candlelight ceremony honoring his life will be held Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m and additional events to follow.

Cobb County Thanksgiving fundraiser returns

MUST Ministries, one of Cobb County's valuable nonprofit partners, is helping residents of Cobb with the return of their largest fundraiser. The Gobble Jog has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition for so many residents and spreads holiday cheer and relief. The event features timed 10K and 5K runs, as well as an untimed 5K, 1K and Tot Trot.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
thanksgivingatlantagovernmenthappyholidayscobbcountyatlantaupdates

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2327 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Andre Dickens elected as 61st mayor of Atlanta, gun safety education for children in Marietta and more

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) congratulates newly elected Mayor-ElectAdre Dickens on his win as the 61st mayor of Atlanta. Dickens is a high school graduate of APS and the school system announced they're excited to work with him throughout his term.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Safe zones established for holiday shopping and more happening in Atlanta

Cobb County, Cobb County Department of Transportation and CobbLinc are partnering to create a memorable holiday program, Stuff-A-Bus. A CobbLinc bus will travel through the county to gather donations of food and toys. Host sites can be businesses, schools and other entities that have organized toy and food drives.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta mayoral election, Tyler Perry shares thoughts on land expansion at Fort McPherson and more happening in Atlanta

Election Day is today. Metro Atlanta residents are heading to polls to vote for the city's 61st mayor. Candidates on the ballot are Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens. In addition to the city of Atlanta, surrounding cities will be having mayoral runoff elections.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Cast your vote for Atlanta's next mayor tomorrow, what you need to know

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta voters are set to cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor on Tuesday morning. Candidates Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens both advanced through the general election on Nov. 2 – Moore received 41% of the vote followed by Dickens with 23%. After a series of debates, campaigning and town halls, the two are on the ballot to become the 61st mayor of Atlanta.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Mayoral election run-off voting, tips to avoid auto theft this holiday season and more happening in Atlanta

Some Atlanta Public Schools (APS) will be used as polling sites in the mayoral run-off elections Tuesday, Nov. 30. Schools will operate as normal and security measures will be in place to ensure safety and students and staff.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta City Council's new initiative to reduce jail time

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The City of Atlanta partnered with Fulton County officials to reduce jail time for nonviolent offenders. This new partnership is a direct response to law enforcement interacting with individuals who are experiencing homelessness, mental health issues and substance abuse. Law enforcement officials will be provided with additional options to address residents who commit misdemeanor crimes and are in need of resources and professional help.

Read full story
7 comments
Atlanta, GA

Early voting in Cobb County and more happening in Atlanta

New renovations at Barack and Michelle Obama Academy. The newest academy in Peoplestown has undergone millions of dollars worth of renovations for students and staff. the Barack and Michaelle Obama Academy (BMOA) celebrated updates like:

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Thanksgiving turkey drive, new cash platform for APS students and more happening in Atlanta

Councilmember Michael Julian Bond is hosting a Turkey "grab and go" event this afternoon at 3 p.m. will hold a food distribution event on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The event will be held at Second Helpings Atlanta, 970 Jefferson Street NW.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Holiday cookies for families in need, Fall camp in DeKalb County and more happening in Atlanta

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners voted to accept funds from the settlement reached with pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson about their alleged role in the national opioid crisis.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New initiative to combat jail time in Cobb County, and more happening in Atlanta

Virtually hang out with other book lovers and discuss books you're reading or library titles you've read in the past. This event is free of charge and held by the DeKalb County Public Library.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Bring a dog home for the holidays with this adoption program

(ATLANTA, Ga.) This year, the LifeLine Animal Project in DeKalb County is allowing individuals to adopt a pet specifically for the holiday. The “Home for the Pawlidays” program will run from Nov. 19-26 and will match hosts with dogs from the shelter.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Affordable housing legislation approved, upcoming Thanksgiving Drive and more happening in Atlanta

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation to move forward with the "Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund." This initiative will ensure that two percent of the general fund is allocated for building and preserving affordable housing in Atlanta.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Fulton County Schools requiring mask and more happening in Atlanta

Beginning Monday, Fulton County Schools will be requiring masks for all students and staff. This decision comes after an increased number of positive COVID cases within the past week. The school consulted with the Fulton County Board of Health and the mask requirement will be in effect until Friday, Nov. 19.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Additional rental assistance approved for Cobb County and more happening in Atlanta

Cobb County's Board of Commissioners has approved additional rent assistance initiatives. Currently, the board has authorized another $7.2 million to the current Emergency Rental Assistance Program for those who are affected, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19. The program is for assistance for renters only.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Free golf for Atlanta veterans, movie night at The Battery and more happening in Atlanta

The 17th annual Marietta Veteran's Day Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the City of Marietta and will feature marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Rapper 2Chainz joins ELA initiative, Braves parade updates and more happening in Atlanta

Due to the celebration of the Braves in Cobb County, the CobbLinc Transit Service will be experiencing route changes today. Changes to routes 10, 50 and Rapid 10 are posted and other routes throughout the county are expected to change as well. These service changes are happening today only due to the parade taking place throughout the city.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Braves celebrate winning the World Series, Barack and Michelle Obama Academy opens and more happening in Atlanta

In celebration of the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, the team is gearing up for a parade this Friday! This is the first championship for the Braves since 1995 and they're bringing the trophy home to Cobb County. The parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street with a second phase continuing through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

An alternative to jail time, Fulton County hiring event, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation to create the Center for Diversion and Services. The center will be an alternative to jail time and provide care and services for those experiencing poverty, homelessness, substance abuse or mental health issues. The overall goal of the center is to reduce the population at both the Atlanta City Detention Center and Fulton County Jail. The current agreement is for a term of two years with the chance of annual renewal.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Smyrna police receive pay increase, The Addams Family Musical and more happening in Atlanta

Spooky Season continues in Cobb County with a live musical of The Addams Family. See the creepiest family on stage at the Cobb Civic Center until Nov. 7. The show features an original storyline with daughter Wednesday Addams pursuing a "normal" boy as her love interest.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy