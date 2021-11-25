Cobb County Thanksgiving fundraiser returns, and more happening in Atlanta

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021

Holiday Cooking tips from Cobb County Gov.

Do your part in keeping the surrounding streams in Cobb County clean when you're preparing dinner or the holidays. The local government reminds people to dispose of their oil in other ways besides pouring it down the drain. Avoid clogged pipes and dirty water this holiday season.

Honoring Michael Langford's legacy

The community is honoring Michael Langford with a series of events celebrating his life and legacy following his passing. A community leader, he was the United Youth Adult Conference president and served on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce and the Anti-Violence Advisory Council. A candlelight ceremony honoring his life will be held Sunday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m and additional events to follow.

Cobb County Thanksgiving fundraiser returns

MUST Ministries, one of Cobb County's valuable nonprofit partners, is helping residents of Cobb with the return of their largest fundraiser. The Gobble Jog has become a Thanksgiving Day tradition for so many residents and spreads holiday cheer and relief. The event features timed 10K and 5K runs, as well as an untimed 5K, 1K and Tot Trot.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.