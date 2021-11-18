New initiative to combat jail time in Cobb County, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

What are you reading?

Virtually hang out with other book lovers and discuss books you're reading or library titles you've read in the past. This event is free of charge and held by the DeKalb County Public Library.

Cobb County Declaration of Emergency expires

The latest extension to Cobb County's Declaration of Emergency concerning the COVID pandemic expired on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at midnight. The decision was approved by the Board of Commissioners Chairwoman, Lisa Cupid, who will remain in contact with health officials as the temperatures drop and foreshadow the possibility of a surge.

Virtual Fun Run

The Cobb County GIS is hosting a virtual fun run and bike in honor of Geography Awareness Week. The event will take place Monday, November 15 through Sunday, November 21. Individuals can walk, run or bike any distance and track it using the ArcGIS QuickCapture Application.

Cobb's new rehabilitation initiative

The Smyrna-based organization, Canine CellMates introduced a new initiative "Beyond the Bars." In partnership with the Fulton County District Attorney's office, the organization will provide an alternative to incarceration in combination with rescue dog training.

Improvements made on historical Cascade Road

Atlanta City Council members Andrea Boone, Andre Dickens, Marci Collier Overstreet and others celebrated upcoming safety improvements on Cascade Road. Council members approved The Council approved legislation for streetscape upgrades and signal installation in August. Mayor Keshia Lance-Bottoms was also in attendance during the groundbreaking ceremony.

