Fulton County Schools requiring mask and more happening in Atlanta

Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

Your Atlanta updates for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Masks required, again

Beginning Monday, Fulton County Schools will be requiring masks for all students and staff. This decision comes after an increased number of positive COVID cases within the past week. The school consulted with the Fulton County Board of Health and the mask requirement will be in effect until Friday, Nov. 19.

Atlanta City Council considers affordable housing

The Atlanta City Council will vote on legislation during Monday’s meeting. The proposed legislation would amend the City Charter to direct two percent of the general fund be allocated to affordable housing initiatives each fiscal year by creating the “Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Happy Pawlidays!

In lieu of the holiday season, the Lifeline Animal Project is sheltering 50 dogs for the Thanksgiving holiday. Volunteers and staff will provide the pet supplies, vet care and support for those sheltering the animals. Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.





E911 Center is hiring, staffing crisis

The Department of Emergency Communications (E911) is facing a recruitment and retention crisis. Currently, the department has a total of 73 open positions. The Cobb County Board approved two incentives for hiring and retaining E911 employees including a one-time signing bonus.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.