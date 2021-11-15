Atlanta, GA

Fulton County Schools requiring mask and more happening in Atlanta

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRlN0_0cx0PhVj00
Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash

Your Atlanta updates for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

Masks required, again

Beginning Monday, Fulton County Schools will be requiring masks for all students and staff. This decision comes after an increased number of positive COVID cases within the past week. The school consulted with the Fulton County Board of Health and the mask requirement will be in effect until Friday, Nov. 19.

Atlanta City Council considers affordable housing

The Atlanta City Council will vote on legislation during Monday’s meeting. The proposed legislation would amend the City Charter to direct two percent of the general fund be allocated to affordable housing initiatives each fiscal year by creating the “Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Happy Pawlidays!

In lieu of the holiday season, the Lifeline Animal Project is sheltering 50 dogs for the Thanksgiving holiday. Volunteers and staff will provide the pet supplies, vet care and support for those sheltering the animals. Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.


E911 Center is hiring, staffing crisis

The Department of Emergency Communications (E911) is facing a recruitment and retention crisis. Currently, the department has a total of 73 open positions. The Cobb County Board approved two incentives for hiring and retaining E911 employees including a one-time signing bonus.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
2256 followers

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

New initiative to combat jail time in Cobb County, and more happening in Atlanta

Virtually hang out with other book lovers and discuss books you're reading or library titles you've read in the past. This event is free of charge and held by the DeKalb County Public Library.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Bring a dog home for the holidays with this adoption program

(ATLANTA, Ga.) This year, the LifeLine Animal Project in DeKalb County is allowing individuals to adopt a pet specifically for the holiday. The “Home for the Pawlidays” program will run from Nov. 19-26 and will match hosts with dogs from the shelter.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Affordable housing legislation approved, upcoming Thanksgiving Drive and more happening in Atlanta

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation to move forward with the "Building the Beloved Community Affordable Housing Trust Fund." This initiative will ensure that two percent of the general fund is allocated for building and preserving affordable housing in Atlanta.

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Additional rental assistance approved for Cobb County and more happening in Atlanta

Cobb County's Board of Commissioners has approved additional rent assistance initiatives. Currently, the board has authorized another $7.2 million to the current Emergency Rental Assistance Program for those who are affected, directly or indirectly, by COVID-19. The program is for assistance for renters only.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Free golf for Atlanta veterans, movie night at The Battery and more happening in Atlanta

The 17th annual Marietta Veteran's Day Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the City of Marietta and will feature marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Rapper 2Chainz joins ELA initiative, Braves parade updates and more happening in Atlanta

Due to the celebration of the Braves in Cobb County, the CobbLinc Transit Service will be experiencing route changes today. Changes to routes 10, 50 and Rapid 10 are posted and other routes throughout the county are expected to change as well. These service changes are happening today only due to the parade taking place throughout the city.

Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

Braves celebrate winning the World Series, Barack and Michelle Obama Academy opens and more happening in Atlanta

In celebration of the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series, the team is gearing up for a parade this Friday! This is the first championship for the Braves since 1995 and they're bringing the trophy home to Cobb County. The parade route will begin at the corner of Marietta Street NW and Peachtree Street and travel North up Peachtree to 10th Street with a second phase continuing through Cobb County on Cobb Parkway.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

An alternative to jail time, Fulton County hiring event, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation to create the Center for Diversion and Services. The center will be an alternative to jail time and provide care and services for those experiencing poverty, homelessness, substance abuse or mental health issues. The overall goal of the center is to reduce the population at both the Atlanta City Detention Center and Fulton County Jail. The current agreement is for a term of two years with the chance of annual renewal.

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

Smyrna police receive pay increase, The Addams Family Musical and more happening in Atlanta

Spooky Season continues in Cobb County with a live musical of The Addams Family. See the creepiest family on stage at the Cobb Civic Center until Nov. 7. The show features an original storyline with daughter Wednesday Addams pursuing a "normal" boy as her love interest.

Read full story

An organized office space can be linked to high productivity

Making the transition from an office to permanently remote (or a hybrid schedule) may not have been as easy as some thought it would. Think about it, where you live also became the place where you work as well as where you host friends and family, raise children, create, work out and more.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A pumpkin chili recipe, Atlanta Trees project and Atlanta students receive COVID-19 vaccination

Trees Atlanta is working to spruce up plants along the Eastern Trail of the Atlanta Beltline this Monday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. Individuals are encouraged to come out and volunteer with weeding, mulching and watering in the native meadow. The project is suitable for individuals ages 12 and up. The organization will be hosting projects throughout the week.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Where to celebrate Halloween this weekend, and more happening in Atlanta

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host several Halloween events at recreation centers throughout the county this weekend. All events are free and open to the public and will feature trunk or treats, face painting, games, costume contests and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Creating more diversity in STEM, and more happening in Atlanta

The Metro Atlanta Chamber is partnering with Randstad USA to close the gap in the STEM Industry. Both companies will bring together top business leaders for a "CEO STEM Allies" panel to help foster the next generation of STEM leaders. Some speakers for the panel include Nicole Armstrong, CEO of TechBridge and Venessa Harrison, President of AT&T, Georgia.

Read full story

Money trauma is a reality many don't talk about

The word “trauma” is typically associated with significant life events, breakups, losses and horrific events we don’t know if we’ll recover from. However, there’s another form of trauma that’s a reality for most people that isn’t heavily talked about: money trauma. Yes, it’s a real thing and many people experience it whether they know it or not.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

COVID-19 incentive for Atlanta high school students, Decatur clean initiative and a new zoo garden

Beginning Nov. 1, a portion of the northbound lane along Briarcliff Road will be closed. Crews will work to replace 160 linear feet of ductile-iron water pipe. The closure will take place between Woodlake Drive and North Druid Hills Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Professor's extremist comments exposed, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A math professor at Georgia State University's Perimeter College has been accused of posting hateful and extremist comments online. Larry Coty has allegedly been circulating neo-Nazi propaganda on the Russian social media site VK and in comment sections of reactionary far-right websites. Coty was also a math teacher at Decatur High School in the 90s.

Read full story

The Avocado Toast Myth: Buy a home instead of the toast

Millennials are often described as avocado toast-loving, matcha latte overspenders, fast fashion indulgers but here’s the reality. Over the years, data and research have indicated that millennials on average, were slower to reach certain milestones compared to older generations.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fright Night at The Battery, and more happening in Atlanta

Calling all the ghouls, goblins and monsters. The Battery is getting spooky with their cemetery-themed fright night event. The event takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. and will feature live music, entertainment, games and a costume contest with cash prizes.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Lil Nas X honored with homecoming event, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Friday, October 22, 2021. Mark your calendars for the upcoming Fall Festival with the DeKalb County Police Department. The event is free for all attendees and will feature food, candy, prizes and more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy