Free golf for Atlanta veterans, movie night at The Battery and more happening in Atlanta

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

Celebrate Veteran's Day in Cobb County

The 17th annual Marietta Veteran's Day Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta and the City of Marietta and will feature marching bands, drill teams, floats, military vehicles and veterans’ organizations.

Attend the virtual community meeting for Fulton County

Fulton County School Board Members for District 3 and 7, Gail Dean and Julia Bernath will host a virtual community meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. The session will allow community members and board members to directly address any issues and concerns within the district. Those interested in attending virtually can access the meeting here.

Toys for all!

In lieu of the holiday season, the Atlanta Police Department is holding its annual toy drive. Residents can drop off new and unwrapped toys at any precinct located in Zone 1 - Zone 6, the Airport Precinct, the APD Headquarters and the Annex Building. Donations are being accepted until Monday, Dec. 20.

Veteran's golf for free!

As a salute and thank you to veterans and active-duty military members, the City of Atlanta's Parks and Rec Department is offering a free day of golf. This offer is eligible for all City of Atlanta golf courses including, Browns Mill Golf Course, Alfred “Tup” Holmes Golf Course, Chastain Park Golf Course and Candler Park Golf Course. A military ID or proof of service is required.

Grab your family for Screen on the Green

The Battery is showing a classic family-friendly movie on the outdoor screen in the Plaza Green. This Friday, attendees' can enjoy a showing of Land of the Lost at 7pm. The event is free of charge and moviegoers are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to be as comfortable as possible.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.