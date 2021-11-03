Smyrna police receive pay increase, The Addams Family Musical and more happening in Atlanta

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Your Atlanta updates for Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021

The Addams Family Live

Spooky Season continues in Cobb County with a live musical of The Addams Family. See the creepiest family on stage at the Cobb Civic Center until Nov. 7. The show features an original storyline with daughter Wednesday Addams pursuing a "normal" boy as her love interest.

Fulton County Schools is debt-free!

Fulton County Schools have paid off the final installments of a general obligation bond that was secured in 1998. Thanks to funds secured through the county's E-SPLOST initiative, Bricks and Clicks, the schools are now free of long-term debt.

Atlanta Parks and Rec is ready to ACTIVATE!

The city of Atlanta's Parks and Rec Department's Activate Draft Report is available for public review. The report highlights the city's goals and plans to invest in and grow parks throughout ATL as well as recreational offerings over the years. Residents are encouraged to leave comments and feedback through Nov. 19.

Volunteer with the Atlanta Community Food Bank

In preparation for the holiday season, the Atlanta Community Food Bank is calling for volunteers. Volunteers are needed for a range of duties such as sorting and packing food donations, administrative work and more. Those who are interested can visit the website to look at upcoming dates and shifts with the organization.

Cobb County Police to receive an increase in pay

Beginning Nov. 15, police officers in Smyrna will receive an increase in pay. This change comes about after the department was the first to experience staff shortages in the Cobb area. The pay increase is also part of a larger study of Smyrna government compensation by the Carl Vinson Institute. More recommendations are expected in January of 2022.

This article is a daily update on the Atlanta area and surrounding cities and counties. This article aims to provide brief updates as it pertains to the local fire departments, police departments, Mayor's office, school boards, transportation and other areas impacting your life. For more information, please click on the links provided. Let me know if there is anything I missed, and I can include it in the next update.