An alternative to jail time, Fulton County hiring event, and more happening in Atlanta

Your Atlanta updates for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Atlanta City Council combats jail time

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation to create the Center for Diversion and Services. The center will be an alternative to jail time and provide care and services for those experiencing poverty, homelessness, substance abuse or mental health issues. The overall goal of the center is to reduce the population at both the Atlanta City Detention Center and Fulton County Jail. The current agreement is for a term of two years with the chance of annual renewal.

Attend Cobb County's Commission meeting virtually

The Cobb County Planning Commission is meeting virtually today and encourages residents to attend. Individuals are able to register and comment on cases as well as participate in Q&A sessions during the meeting.

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

Cobb County Public Library is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a collection of books by and about Native Americans. Throughout the month of November, the library will feature a booklist with books for all ages that showcase the Native American culture.

WANTED: Heroes who care about nutrition

Fulton County School Nutrition is hiring food service workers during a fast track event today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees are able to get hired on the spot and leave employed as one of Fulton County School's newest nutrition members. Individuals will go through interviews, free background checks, complete hiring paperwork as well as onboarding.

